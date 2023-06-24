Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 708,780 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 403,830 shares.The stock last traded at $171.54 and had previously closed at $170.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.74) to GBX 3,850 ($49.26) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($46.07) to GBX 3,700 ($47.34) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,908.89.
Diageo Stock Down 1.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
