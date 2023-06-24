Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 708,780 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 403,830 shares.The stock last traded at $171.54 and had previously closed at $170.70.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.74) to GBX 3,850 ($49.26) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($46.07) to GBX 3,700 ($47.34) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,908.89.

The firm has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

