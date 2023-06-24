DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Receives $143.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DSRLF shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BNP Paribas cut DiaSorin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

DiaSorin Stock Performance

Shares of DSRLF opened at $102.55 on Friday. DiaSorin has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $147.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.13 and a 200-day moving average of $123.28.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin SpA engages in developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for laboratory diagnostics. The firm specializes in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments. It provides clinical services in the areas like Infectious Diseases, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Oncology, Stool Diagnostics and Autoimmunity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.