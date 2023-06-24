DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded DICE Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.60.

NASDAQ:DICE opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. DICE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DICE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $115,918,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DICE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $115,918,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 151,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $4,153,107.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,561,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,297,928.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,655,831 shares of company stock worth $121,811,510 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DICE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 302.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

