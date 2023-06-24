Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $7.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.82. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.42% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Featured Articles

