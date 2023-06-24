Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Bought by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 960,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $48.22.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

