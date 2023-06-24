Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Acquired by Onyx Financial Advisors LLC

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.5% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,349.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $20.48 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $575.49 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.