Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) versus Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Head to Head Analysis

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) and Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Disco and Soitec’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Disco $2.26 billion 7.29 $589.23 million $0.55 27.67 Soitec N/A N/A N/A ($1.64) -47.41

Disco has higher revenue and earnings than Soitec. Soitec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Disco 0 1 2 0 2.67 Soitec 1 0 8 0 2.78

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Disco and Soitec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Soitec has a consensus target price of $209.25, indicating a potential upside of 169.13%. Given Soitec’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Soitec is more favorable than Disco.

Profitability

This table compares Disco and Soitec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Disco 27.97% 24.50% 18.00% Soitec N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Disco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Soitec pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Disco pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Soitec pays out -19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Soitec is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Disco beats Soitec on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process. It also offers precision processing tools comprising dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment. In addition, the company is involved in the disassembly and recycling of precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines, as well as provides training services for the maintenance and operation of its products. Further, it leases precision machines; and purchases and sells used machines. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Soitec

Soitec S.A. designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets. The company also offers RF-SOI substrates for front-end module devices, as well as 4G LTE and new 5G sub-6 GHz/ mmWave smartphones. In addition, it offers power-SOI products that address the requirements for integrating high and low voltage functions in power IC devices for automotive and industry markets. Further, the company offers Smart photonics-SOI products for optical networking; Smart Imager-SOI products for next generation 3D image sensing; Auto Smartsic for green mobility; Connect RF-GaN for 5G infrastructure architecture and smartphone power amplifier markets; Connect-POI engineered substrates for high performance surface acoustic wave filter; and Gallium Nitride (GAN) Epitaxial wafers for energy efficient power management system. Soitec S.A. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.

