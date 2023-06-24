Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0-7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.16 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2026 guidance to $10.00- EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.93.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock opened at $143.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $175.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 761.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

