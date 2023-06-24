DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Now Covered by Analysts at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken assumed coverage on shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DSV A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,397.50.

OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $99.48 on Tuesday. DSV A/S has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $100.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average of $89.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

