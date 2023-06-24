Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157,887 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,750,000 after buying an additional 297,990 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,077,000 after buying an additional 234,332 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 623.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after buying an additional 154,208 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after buying an additional 125,897 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.77.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.