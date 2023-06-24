Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.48 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 4.2% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,207,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $362.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.59. The firm has a market cap of $192.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

