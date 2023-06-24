Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 87.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 209.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.