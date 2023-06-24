Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $152,000 Investment in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REFI. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 809,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 350,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 93.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 309,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $5,183,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $910,000. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ REFI opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of -0.01.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REFI shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

