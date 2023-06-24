Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3,737.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,975,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,130,000 after buying an additional 1,923,890 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,851,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,565,000 after buying an additional 820,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,505,000 after buying an additional 662,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8,773.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 498,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 492,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $93.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

