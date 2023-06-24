Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,496,647,000 after acquiring an additional 129,133 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,387,000 after purchasing an additional 246,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after buying an additional 51,290 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $90.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.12.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

