Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 255 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $184,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $184,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,678 shares of company stock worth $7,482,890 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IRM opened at $53.98 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

