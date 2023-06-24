Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $110.48 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $123.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.3029 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

