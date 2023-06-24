Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.8% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,917,280 shares of company stock worth $1,618,585,049 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $418.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.89 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

