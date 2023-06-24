Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the period. Dycom Industries comprises approximately 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Dycom Industries worth $17,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE DY opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.69. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.31. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.33 and a 1-year high of $122.13.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DY shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.