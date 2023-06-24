Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

