Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,172 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 813 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $484.72 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.03.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.