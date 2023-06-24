Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 899 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,907 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 2.9% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
NYSE TD opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.65%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto-Dominion Bank
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.