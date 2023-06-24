Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 4.0% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $169.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

