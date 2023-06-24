eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0000

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $471.99 million and approximately $25.66 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,534.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.11 or 0.00629168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00118044 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017221 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000445 BTC.

eCash Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,424,054,673,293 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

