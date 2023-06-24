Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Position Boosted by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

