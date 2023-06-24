Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enservco by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Enservco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Enservco by 852.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares during the period. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

