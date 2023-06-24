Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Price Performance
Enservco stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
