Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $129.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.92.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $103.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,177.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average of $82.91. Entegris has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $114.47.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,792,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $201,492,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $190,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Entegris by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,041,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,182 shares in the last quarter.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

