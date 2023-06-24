Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Director Barbara Turner Buys 2,000 Shares

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) Director Barbara Turner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,214.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.14.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. Research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,580,000 after buying an additional 58,231 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 48.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 220,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,685,000 after purchasing an additional 49,603 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

