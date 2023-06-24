EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EPR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 115,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 89,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in EPR Properties by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

