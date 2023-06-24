EQT (NYSE:EQT) Rating Increased to Buy at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EQT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group began coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.59.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. EQT has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

