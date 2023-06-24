Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $870.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $835.00 to $870.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.50.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX stock opened at $746.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $733.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $710.06. Equinix has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $792.03. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equinix will post 27.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 182.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

