ERC20 1-Day Volume Tops $61.59 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $61.59 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00955309 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $131.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

