Eric Hippeau Sells 4,300 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $171.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.40. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.07 and a 12-month high of $183.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $5,242,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 219,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 305,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

