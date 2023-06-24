ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Bought by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SILJ. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 86.6% in the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 914,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 424,422 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 96,478.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,031,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,236,000 after purchasing an additional 57,971,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinus LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 140,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

