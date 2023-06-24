Ethereum Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,875.75 or 0.06144341 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $225.45 billion and $5.00 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00042649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030773 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013959 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,193,579 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

