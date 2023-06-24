Ethereum Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $1,875.75 or 0.06144341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $225.45 billion and $5.00 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000950 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00042649 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030773 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015514 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013959 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000168 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004625 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003593 BTC.
Ethereum Coin Profile
Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,193,579 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
