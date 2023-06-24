EthereumFair 1-Day Volume Tops $791,561.36 (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 24th. EthereumFair has a market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $791,561.36 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EthereumFair token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EthereumFair has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About EthereumFair

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.1096815 USD and is up 5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $701,300.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthereumFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EthereumFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

