European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $92.52

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.52 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 87.73 ($1.12). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.13), with a volume of 334,164 shares trading hands.

European Assets Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £314.34 million, a PE ratio of -181.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92.47.

European Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

Insider Activity at European Assets Trust

About European Assets Trust

In related news, insider Pui Kei Yuen purchased 10,000 shares of European Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £9,400 ($12,028.15). Also, insider Stuart Paterson purchased 25,000 shares of European Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($29,430.58). 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Featured Articles

