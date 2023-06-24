Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $429.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

RE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $423.83.

Everest Re Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:RE opened at $345.66 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $394.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.01.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 43.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 3,211.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after buying an additional 1,550,491 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,840,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,217,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 681.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 474,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,817,000 after buying an additional 413,644 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 459,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,133,000 after buying an additional 243,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

