EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Given New $5.10 Price Target at Citigroup

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $6.20 to $5.10 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo Price Performance

EVgo stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $987.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.02. EVgo has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45.

Insider Activity at EVgo

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.03 million. Research analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVgo news, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $48,812.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,846 shares in the company, valued at $230,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 20,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $79,823.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $150,997.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $48,812.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,347 shares of company stock valued at $572,076 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in EVgo by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 43,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,077,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in EVgo by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,372,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 544,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in EVgo by 2,540.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 333,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.