Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CFO Ryan Schaffer Sells 7,750 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $62,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Expensify Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $630.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Expensify by 117.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Expensify during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Expensify during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Expensify during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Expensify by 9,175.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

