Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,304 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.17% of Extreme Networks worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 131,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 61,011 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $4,917,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $25.13.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.30 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 26,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $557,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,560,955. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,020. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

