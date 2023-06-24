FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues Earnings Results

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $14.75-15.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $14.75-$15.15 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $394.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $402.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.11. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $371.59 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.00.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

