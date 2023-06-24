FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $14.75-15.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $14.75-$15.15 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

FDS stock opened at $394.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $371.59 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.11.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.87, for a total transaction of $293,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $72,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,760,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDS. CICC Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.00.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

