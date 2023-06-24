FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $14.75-15.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $14.75-$15.15 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $394.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $371.59 and a 52-week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Friday. SpectralCast reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

