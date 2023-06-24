FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Credit Suisse Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Melius initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $247.17.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $232.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.08. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 105.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

