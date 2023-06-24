Fetch.ai (FET) Price Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $187.90 million and approximately $36.55 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00042432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,211,650 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.