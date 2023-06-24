Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 169.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $956,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,655,000 after purchasing an additional 299,877 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $52.73 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $105.16. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $61.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

