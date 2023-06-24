FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Sells $241,009.19 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 29,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $241,009.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at $10,768,938.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FIGS opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 97.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.49.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 376.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

