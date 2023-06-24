Financial Analysis: PTT Exploration and Production Public (PEXNY) versus Its Rivals

PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Rating) is one of 313 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare PTT Exploration and Production Public to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PTT Exploration and Production Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get PTT Exploration and Production Public alerts:

Dividends

PTT Exploration and Production Public pays an annual dividend of $10.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 139.5%. PTT Exploration and Production Public pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.5% and pay out 52.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. PTT Exploration and Production Public is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PTT Exploration and Production Public N/A N/A 0.29 PTT Exploration and Production Public Competitors $903.84 million $251.18 million 136.56

This table compares PTT Exploration and Production Public and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PTT Exploration and Production Public’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PTT Exploration and Production Public. PTT Exploration and Production Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTT Exploration and Production Public 0 0 0 0 N/A PTT Exploration and Production Public Competitors 586 4011 7627 317 2.61

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 145.13%. Given PTT Exploration and Production Public’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PTT Exploration and Production Public has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares PTT Exploration and Production Public and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTT Exploration and Production Public N/A N/A N/A PTT Exploration and Production Public Competitors 593.97% 87.34% 18.35%

Summary

PTT Exploration and Production Public competitors beat PTT Exploration and Production Public on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About PTT Exploration and Production Public

(Get Rating)

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand. PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited is a subsidiary of PTT Public Company Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.